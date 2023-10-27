SGTC hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Published 1:06 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – “We are not alone,” said retired pastor and breast cancer survivor Gloria Wynds when she shared her story of fighting and survival recently with faculty, staff, and students at South Georgia Technical College prior to the college’s Breast Cancer Awareness Walk around campus.

“Let us fight and let us continue to be warriors against Cancer. Let us claim our victories. I am a survivor for life, and you can be too. I wear a crown. Be your own queen or be your own king. You are somebody and don’t let cancer beat you. You be the survivor,” Wynds told the group of over 50 SGTC individuals who participated in the brief memory/honor walk.

The SGTC Student Affairs department sponsored the Breast Cancer Awareness event to celebrate and honor those who have or have had breast cancer. SGTC also had a window of fame for individuals to recognize loved ones and friends who have suffered and died from cancer or who have overcome the disease.

Wynds shared her story of how she had very mixed emotions when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and how she overcame the disease with the help of God and others. “I was angry and confused but with the help of God, I was able to overcome. It is important to realize that we are not alone. We are all connected as one. We are one. When we support each other, we will conquer. I am so grateful to God for all that he has allowed me to experience and overcome.”

She urged individuals not to be afraid to question or google when they needed answers and to lean on others.

Following the brief talk by Wynds, the faculty, staff, and students participated in the brief memory/honor walk and returned to the Odom Center for a time of light snacks, refreshments and celebration. SGTC faculty, staff, and students were encouraged to wear pink to show support for breast cancer awareness.