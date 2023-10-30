Clayton State Upends GSW in Regular Season Finale Published 7:18 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

MORROW, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team concluded its 2023 regular season with a 3-0 loss at Clayton State on Saturday afternoon.

The Lakers had no answer for the Hurricanes’ defense in the first half and both teams went into halftime with the score knotted at 0-0.

However, in the second half, the Lakers got two goals from Geo Rios in the 47th and 56th minute and got a third goal from Alexis Iturria in the 62nd minute to secure their victory over the Hurricanes.

GSW ends the regular season with a record of 2-10-3 overall and 0-8-2 in Peach Belt Conference play. GSW advances to the PBC Tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face the No. 3 seed North Georgia in the quarterfinals on Monday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in Dahlonega.