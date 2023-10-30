Late goal snaps Lady Hurricanes’ winning streak Published 7:41 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

BLUFTON, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team had its three-match winning streak snapped by USC Beaufort Saturday afternoon in a 1-0 setback.

Neither team was able to gain the upper hand on the other in the first half and the teams went into halftime with the score tied at 0-0.

Nearly 75 minutes into the match, the Lady Sand Sharks broke through the Hurricanes defense when Synne Bye-Anderson scored the only goal of the match in the 75th minute.

Alana Beddow had a solid performance between the pipes for the Lady Hurricanes, making three saves as well as giving the Hurricanes a chance to win.

The Lady Hurricanes finished the regular season with a record of 6-8-3 overall and 2-5-2 in Peach Belt Conference play. They have qualified for the Peach Belt Conference Tournament as the No. 8 seed and will travel up to Dahlonega, GA to face the North Georgia Lady Nighthawks, the PBC regular season champions, on Monday, November 6, at 4 p.m.