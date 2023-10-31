Arrest in October 23 Homicide
Published 8:00 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023
For Immediate Release No: 2023-12
Date: October 27, 2023
Arrest in Homicide Investigation
On October 23, 2023, at approximately 7:15 PM officers of the Americus Police Department
responded to Eastview Apartments in Americus to a report of a person shot. On arrival, officers
found two gunshot victims and began to provide emergency first aid. Both victims were transported
to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center by EMS. Jahlin Sims, age 22, died at the hospital. The
second victim, Anfranee Smothers, age 27, of Americus was flown to a trauma center in Macon
where he was treated and later released.
Quaderious Deshawn Davis, age 25, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery, and
possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He turned himself in to the Sumter
County Sheriff Office on 10/27/2023 and was arrested without incident.
This incident is being investigated jointly by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia
Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to
call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.