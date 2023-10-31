Arrest in October 23 Homicide Published 8:00 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

For Immediate Release No: 2023-12

Date: October 27, 2023

Arrest in Homicide Investigation

On October 23, 2023, at approximately 7:15 PM officers of the Americus Police Department

responded to Eastview Apartments in Americus to a report of a person shot. On arrival, officers

found two gunshot victims and began to provide emergency first aid. Both victims were transported

to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center by EMS. Jahlin Sims, age 22, died at the hospital. The

second victim, Anfranee Smothers, age 27, of Americus was flown to a trauma center in Macon

where he was treated and later released.

Quaderious Deshawn Davis, age 25, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery, and

possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He turned himself in to the Sumter

County Sheriff Office on 10/27/2023 and was arrested without incident.

This incident is being investigated jointly by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia

Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to

call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.