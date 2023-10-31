Makel Harris, Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame Inductee Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Written by Todd Holcomb

Georgia High School Football Daily

This is an interview with Mackel Harris, who was recently inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. Harris was a first-team all-state linebacker on Americus’ undefeated Class 2A championship teams of 1974 and 1975. The 1975 team holds the GHSA record for most shutouts in a season with 13 in 14 games. Harris went on to play at Georgia Tech, where he was a four-year starter. Harris spent a brief time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys before beginning a career at Life University School of Chiropractic Medicine. He is currently the school’s director of recruitment/multicultural affairs.