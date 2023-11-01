Area Beat Report October 31, 2023
Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cranford, Billy (In Jail), 34, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance/Drug related object
- Drake, Karen Dewayne (In Jail), 36, Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance/Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Jackson, Tywun Ra’shun (In Jail), 25, Hold for Clarke County
- Parker, Tyriek Drakezs (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation
- Salgado, Pearl Ann (In Jail), 57, False Statements or writings, conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government/Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Sims, Shanteya Lacole (In Jail), 31, Speeding/Improper lane change/DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/31
- 143 Sylvan Lane at 5:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Sumter County Courthouse at 8:26 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
- Lamar Rd. and North Spring Creek Circle at 9:33 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- Hwy 49 N at the county line at 11:58 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Sumter Middle School at 1:54 p.m., Information for officer
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:35 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 773 Flintside Dr. at 3:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 159 Beauchamp Rd. at 7:48 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 100 Spring Hill Rd. at Spring Hill Baptist Church at 3:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 532 R.W. Jones Rd. at 3:16 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
11/1
- Astro Club at Sunset Park Dr. at 2:34 a.m., Fight
- 528 Tallent Store Rd. at 3:03 a.m., Domestic Disturbance