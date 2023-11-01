Cook wins GHSA appeal to keep five victories and region title Published 5:52 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

From Staff Reports

ADEL, GA – According to published reports, the Cook Hornets have won their appeal to the GHSA, which will allow then to keep all five of their victories and claim a region title. One of those victories came against Sumter County, in which the Hornets defeated the Panthers 40-14.

A GHSA appeals board ruled by a vote of 8-3 that the Hornets can keep those five victories and their region title. Originally, the GHSA ruled on October 20 that all five of the Hornets’ victories should be vacated because the Hornets allegedly used an ineligible player in those games.

“We are glad this is over,” Cook Athletic Director Paul Dobson told ITG News.

After the GHSA’s original ruling on October 20, a judge handed down a temporary restraining order overruling the GHSA’s original ruling. However, the ruling by a GHSA appeals board officially closes the matter. However, the GHSA fined Cook $250 for not filing eligibility on the player during the spring.

The Hornets (7-2, 5-0 Region 1-AA), who have already secured their region championship, will travel to Worth County on Friday to take on the Rams at 7:30 p.m. The Sumter County Panthers (5-4, 3-2 Region 1-AA) are currently in third place in the region standings and will travel to Hazelhurst, GA on Friday to take on Jeff Davis. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Information in this article was obtained from www.ajc.com and the minutes from the GHSA Board of Trustees.