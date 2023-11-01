Kayla Langley Repeats as Preseason All-Conference Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior forward Kayla Langley was named to the 2023-24 Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball preseason All-Conference team. The five-player team was announced Wednesday morning by the league office. Langley is the first Georgia Southwestern women’s basketball player to repeat as an honoree.

Langley, a Spring Hill, FL native, led the Lady Hurricanes in rebounding with 6.4 per game (11th in the PBC) and averaged 11.2 points per contest last season which ranked fourth on the team and 17th in the conference. She scored 20 or more points twice and posted four double-doubles as GSW finished with a 26-7 record, a PBC regular season title, a PBC Tournament championship and an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II Tournament. Langley was a Third Team All-PBC selection last year and a second team selection in 2021-22.