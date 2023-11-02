Area Beat Report November 1, 2023
Published 1:16 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Allen, Brandon Deshawn (In Jail), 34, Failure to report accident/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Hit and Run/Reckless Driving/Driving on suspended tag/Hit and Run, Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
- Drake, Karen Devane (In Jail), 36, Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Probation Violation
- Jackson, Jarvis Cantrell (In Jail), 34, Parole Violation
- Morse, Tamekia Laskay (In Jail), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to maintain lane
- Robinson, Timothy Lewis (In Jail), 43, Obstructing of officers/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Speeding/DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No insurance/Driver to exercise due care/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to stop at stop sign/Possession of open container in vehicle passenger area
- Senior, Joshlyn Daniella (In Jail), 21, Housing for Reynolds PD
- Sims, Shanteya Lacole (In Jail), 31, Speeding/DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office media incident reports
11/1
- Astro Club at Sunset Park Dr. at 2:34 a.m., Fight
- 528 Tallent Store Rd. at 3:03 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 459 Thrasher Rd. at 12:28 p.m., Damage to Property
- 2400 Lamar Rd. at 12:48 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to maintain lane
- 123 Crisp Dr. at 1:55 p.m., Entering Auto
- GA State Route 377 at Mile Marker 8 at 2:34 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- 1617 E. Lamar St. at Baldwin Agency at 3:48 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 176 Blacksmith Rd. at 4:36 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 121 Howard Johnson Rd. at 6:32 p.m., Information for officer
- 183 Blacksmith Rd. at 8:07 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 432 Morris Dr. at 9 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 100 Lacross Rd. at Spring Hill Baptist Church at 9:14 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Mask Rd. near Brady Rd. at 11:39 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
11/2
- 390 GA Hwy 118 at 2:41 a.m., Alarm Activation