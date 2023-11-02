SGTC’s Edwards promoted to Technology Support Specialist Published 3:50 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Andreas Edwards of Americus has been promoted to a Technology Support Specialist at South Georgia Technical College effective immediately, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Edwards will report to Chief Information Technology Officer Gary Prince and SGTC Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe.

Edwards began his full-time career at South Georgia Technical College in May of 2022 as a Technical Support Specialist. His duties in that position included: serving as lead technician and providing services to technology users, installing Microsoft operating systems and applications software, maintaining and repairing computer networks and all other IT related duties. While in college, he worked part-time with the SGTC IT department as an Information Systems worker. He helped students with setting up their passwords for Bannerweb and Blackboard, while using the SysAid ticketing systems. He also assisted with setting up computers, hardware maintenance on services and other duties as needed.

As the Technology Support Specialist Edwards now will be responsible for performing technical support services associated with assisting faculty and staff computer users and ensuring that all unified communications components are identified, investigated, purchased, inventoried and maintained. He will also install or coordinate the installation, configuration, maintenance, and support of the VOIP phone, IP videoconferencing and integrated technologies. He also will ensure that unified communications systems are accessible and fully functional at all times for all campuses as well as other duties as assigned.

Edwards earned an associate of applied science degree in Networking Specialist from South Georgia Technical College in May 2020 as well as an associate of applied science degree in Computer Support Specialist in 2019. He is certified as a Network Technician, PC Repair and Network Technician, and Comp TIA A+ certified. He also was a Phi Beta Lambda officer, a member of the Student Government Association and GOAL nominee at South Georgia Technical College.

Edwards is currently pursuing his B.S. in Information Technology – Network technology & Administration from Middle Georgia State University. He also attended Georgia Southwestern State University as an Information Technology major. He was a member of the African American Male Institution and the Student African American Brotherhood. He worked at GSW as an intramural gym supervisor in the Campus Life department and as a camera crew/broadcast director for the GSW Athletic Department.

He is an Honor Graduate from Americus Sumter County High School – South Campus. He was a member of the Technology Student Association, Math Team, Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Jazz Band and Yearbook staff.