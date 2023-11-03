Marriages and Divorces for October Published 3:47 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Marriages:

Robert C Montgomery and Tammy McManious Simmons applied for a marriage license on 10/27/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/21/2023.

Orlando Solano and Harmony Elise Harvey applied for a marriage license on 10/27/2023, with the ceremony taking place 10/22/2023.

Taylor Wilson Bass and Madison Taylor James applied for a marriage license 10/24/2023, with the ceremony taking place 9/30/2023.

Quantavious Rashad Hurley and Shanetta Nicole Davis applied for a marriage license on 10/20/2023, with the ceremony taking place 10/20/2023.

Leonard Charles Wright and Ashley Shanta Flint applied for a marriage license on 10/20/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/20/2023.

Casar Emiliano Rueda and Ada Nicole Contreras Chavez applied for a marriage license on 10/20/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/20/2023.

Evelyn Diane Stephens and Nykietia S Mitchell applied for a marriage license on 10/20/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/20/2023.

Joshua Cornejo and Alexsandra Hernandez applied for a marriage license on 10/20/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/20/2023.

Timothy Ernest De Groot and Victoria Nicole White applied for a marriage license on 10/20/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/20/2023.

Christopher Weston Wooden and Shekela Lasheba Griffin applied for a marriage license on 10/17/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/12/2023.

Peyton Allen Sells and Rebekah Grace Davis applied for a marriage license on 10/17/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/14/2023.

William Monroe Miller and Catherine Loren Porter applied for a marriage license on 10/13/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/07/2023.

Tyler Eugene Zielinski and Tera Danielle Murphy applied for a marriage license on 10/10/2023 with the ceremony taking place on. 9/30/2023.

Christopher Eric Roe and Kali Brooke Worth applied for a marriage license on 10/10/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 9/30/2023.

William Douglas Toms and Abigail Marie Denton applied for a marriage license on 10/09/2023, with the ceremony taking place on 10/07/2023.

Divorces:

Raven Smith-Campbell vs. Kerdell Campbell

Filed 10/6/2023

Christie Avery vs. John Avery, Jr.

Filed 10/13/2023

Raymond L. Latham vs. Lacy A. Latham

Filed 10/13/2023

Myron Kyle Ledford vs. Ylonda Marie Ledford

Filed 10/19/2023

Gretchen Gabrielli vs. Alberto Gabrielli

Filed 10/30/2023