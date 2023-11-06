Jets post first win of season against ASA Prep Published 7:16 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Seven South Georgia Technical College Jets posted double-digit scoring in the Jets 122 – 39 victory over ASA Prep in the Jets home opener Saturday in the Hangar on the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus. The Jets are 1 – 1 overall.

The Jets jumped out to a 73 – 25 lead over ASA Prep in the first 20-minutes of play and then outscored them 49 – 14 in the second half to walk away with the 122 – 39 victory. The Jets shot 63% from the field, made 50% of their three-point attempts and hit 57% of their foul shots.

Mohand Ammad, a sophomore guard from Paris, France, led the Jets in scoring with 19 points in less than 14 minutes on the court. He was joined in double figures by freshman Jaylen Woods from Riverdale, GA, who tossed in 15 points, had nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Daryl Bod, a freshman guard from Paris, France, tied Woods as the leading rebounder with nine and also tossed in 13 points.

The other double-digit scorers for the Jets included Justin Evans, a sophomore guard from Covington, GA, with 12 points; Harley Kent, a freshman point guard from Australia, with 11 points; and Camarion Johnson, a freshman guard from Brunswick, and Ryan Djoussa, a sophomore forward from Ireland, who both added 10 points each.

Sophomore guard Deonte Williams and sophomore forward Israel Momodu both contributed nine points in the lopsided victory and then sophomore center Batosse Gado and freshman guard Kameron Foman closed out the scoring with eight and six points respectively.

The Jets will host Tallahassee Community College in the hangar tonight, Nov. 6th, at 7 p.m. and then will host the Jets Veterans Day Classic here on Friday, November 10th and 11th. The Jets are scheduled to play Florida Southwestern on Friday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m. and then face Coastal Alabama on Saturday, November 11th at 3 p.m.

The Lady Jets will take on Chattahoochee Valley Community College at 5 p.m. on November 11th in their home opener after the Jets tournament is finished.

The Lady Jets are 0 – 1 on the season after a loss to the nationally ranked Gulf Coast Lady Commodores.