Wildcats rout Greenville in regular season finale Published 7:25 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

GREENVILLE, GA – The #1-ranked Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) once again proved why they deserve to be at the top of the GHSA Class A Division 2 poll, as they scored early and often on their way to a 63-32 rout of Greenville (GHS) on Friday, November 3, at Greenville High School.

With the win, the Wildcats end the regular season at 10-0.

SCHS opened the scoring early in the first quarter when quarterback Jay Kanazawa threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to JaLewis Solomon. The extra point by Miguel Yanez was good and the Wildcats led 7-0.

About six minutes later, Kabreon Aldridge scored a rushing touchdown from 20 yards out. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats extended their lead to 14-0 with 5:31 to go in the first quarter.

It didn’t take long for SCHS to extend its lead, as Solomon, intercepted a pass and took the ball 55 yards the other way for a touchdown. The extra point by Yanez was good and the score was 21-0 in favor of the Wildcats.

Then with 4:23 left in the first quarter, Kanazawa threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Sims. The extra point by Yanez was good and the score was 28-0 in favor of SCHS.

Then with 32 seconds left in the first quarter, SCHS struck again when running back Jeremiah Rogers scored from seven yards out. Yanez’s extra point was good and the Wildcats led 35-0.

Almost three minutes later with 9:59 to go in the second quarter, Kanazawa connected with Solomon again, this time for a 33-yard touchdown pass. The extra point by Yanez was good and the score was 42-0 SCHS.

A little more than two minutes later, Kyler Duprey got in on the action, as he scored a rushing touchdown from a yard out. Yanez’s extra point was good and the Wildcats had a 49-0 lead.

Then with three minutes left before halftime, Sam Forehand scored a touchdown from six yards. The extra point by Yanez was good and the score was 56-0 in favor of the Wildcats.

With 2:48 to go before halftime, the Patriots were able to get on the scoreboard when quarterback Antavious Richardson threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Carmelo Pooler. The two-point try was good, as Jevarious Potts scored to make the score 56-8 SCHS.

Then with 10:21 to go in the third quarter, the Patriots struck again when running back Tyler Render broke through the Wildcats’ defense and ran the ball 50 yards for a touchdown. Potts was able to score the two-point try and the Wildcats led 56-16.

About seven minutes later, the Patriots struck again by blocking an SCHS punt. Daimond Reid then picked up the ball and ran it 40 yards for another GHS touchdown. Potts was able to score the two-point try and the Wildcats saw their lead shrink to 56-24 with 3:35 to go in the third quarter.

However, the Wildcats were able to strike back, as quarterback Blake Weldon threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Connor Rhyne. The extra point by Yanez was good and the Wildcats led 63-24.

The last score of the evening would come from the Patriots, as running back Marquel Deering would score from three yards out. Potts would once again score on the two-point try, but the Wildcats would leave Greenville with a 63-32 victory.

SCHS has earned a first round bye in the upcoming GHSA Class A Division 2 State Playoffs. They will host the winner of the first round game between Wilkinson County and Lincoln County on Friday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m.