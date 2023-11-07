Hurricanes fall to North Georgia in overtime

Published 2:18 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

GSW junior forward Andres Melendez is seen here competing for the Hurricanes. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team’s season came to a close Monday night in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals after falling to North Georgia in overtime, 2-1.

Jack Malleret scored his first goal of the season, which gave the Hurricanes the early 1-0 lead.

The Nighthawks fought back and tied the game on a goal by Aram Lara near the end of the first half.

A defensive battle ensued in the second half that resulted in neither team scoring for the entire 45-minute period.

Fans got to see free soccer as the match went into overtime, but UNG’s Michael Walsh scored the final goal to beat the Hurricanes 2-1.

GSW finished the 2023 season with a record of 2-11-3 overall and 0-8-2 in the PBC.

 

More Sports

Loran Smith’s Sports Column: Gen. Neyland

Lady Hurricanes fall to North Georgia, season comes to an end

Furlow Charter girls place third in state while boys finish sixth

Wildcats rout Greenville in regular season finale

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage