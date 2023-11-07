Hurricanes fall to North Georgia in overtime Published 2:18 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

From Staff Reports

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team’s season came to a close Monday night in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals after falling to North Georgia in overtime, 2-1.

Jack Malleret scored his first goal of the season, which gave the Hurricanes the early 1-0 lead.

The Nighthawks fought back and tied the game on a goal by Aram Lara near the end of the first half.

A defensive battle ensued in the second half that resulted in neither team scoring for the entire 45-minute period.

Fans got to see free soccer as the match went into overtime, but UNG’s Michael Walsh scored the final goal to beat the Hurricanes 2-1.

GSW finished the 2023 season with a record of 2-11-3 overall and 0-8-2 in the PBC.