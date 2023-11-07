Sam Patel and Quality Inn support South Georgia Technical College and SGTC Foundation Published 2:58 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Sam Patel, General Manager of the Quality Inn by Choice Hotels in Americus, Georgia, pledged his support to help “Celebrate Success” at South Georgia Technical College during the college’s 75th anniversary year by donating to the SGTC Foundation’s TechForce 2023 annual fund drive.

“Education is very important,” said Sam Patel. “We believe in helping people help themselves through education, and we support what you are doing at South Georgia Technical College. Providing our community with a trained workforce is the key to making Americus and Sumter County a better place to live and work.”

“On behalf of South Georgia Technical College and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, I would like to thank Sam Patel and the Quality Inn for their support of us and our community,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “We are honored that he chose to give back to the college, our students, the foundation, and the community. He and his family are assets to this community and we appreciate his willingness to help others through their support of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation.”

South Georgia Technical College Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation Su Ann Bird agreed with Dr. Watford. “We appreciate Sam and his family’s willingness to partner with the SGTC Foundation. Many of our graduates are helping to fulfill the workforce needs of the Quality Inn and other businesses right here in this community. He is giving back not only to help his business but other businesses in this area,” said Bird.

For more information about donating to the SGTC Foundation or endowing a scholarship at South Georgia Technical College, contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA 31709.