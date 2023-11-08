GSW Hurricanes picked seventh in Preseason PBC Poll Published 5:14 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

From Staff Reports

AUGUSTA, GA. — The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team is picked to finish seventh out of 10 teams in the Peach Belt Conference this season, according to the league’s preseason coaches poll that was recently released.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 14-14 campaign and will have to replace its top four scorers, including Phillip Burwell (12.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.5 spg), Jarrett Adderton (11.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.7 spg), Reggie Raynor (10.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.7 spg), and Devon Higgs (9.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.7 spg) but returns junior Jordan Johnson, who started nine games last season, averaged 5.2 points and including a 13-point performance in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament game against USC Aiken. Junior Lars Nilsen started seven games last season and averaged 5.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. Sophomore Jaylen Jordan appeared in 23 games last year, while averaging 7.8 minutes on the floor.

Fifth-year head coach Aaron Coombs reloaded with a 13-player class for the upcoming season that includes seven transfers, and six true freshmen.

GSW opens its season on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Dahlonega, Ga., against Young Harris at 5:30 p.m.

Below is the full 2023-24 men’s basketball preseason coaches poll from the PBC (with first place votes in parenthesis).