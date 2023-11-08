GSW waives application fee and test scores during Apply to College Month in November Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is waiving its undergraduate application fee throughout the month of November during Georgia’s Apply to College Month and continues to waive the test score requirements for SAT/ACT for students with a 3.0 or higher high school GPA.

“GSW is the fastest growing university in the University System of Georgia, and Apply to College Month is a fantastic chance for high school seniors to learn why,” said Jonathan Scott, director of GSW’s Office of Recruitment and Admissions. “This month, applying to GSW is free, and all we need is a high school transcript to complete the application process and for a student to receive an admissions decision. We even have an access program for students with GPAs below 3.0, so every interested student is encouraged to apply so we can determine if they qualify.”

The application fee for undergraduate students is being waived as part of the Georgia Student Finance Commission’s (GSFC) Apply to College Initiative. Georgia Southwestern is one of 43 institutions across the state participating in the initiative.

The change in Fall 2023 SAT/ACT test score requirements is also aimed at undergraduate applicants following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG). Note that dual enrollment applicants are not included in this change and must still meet existing admissions requirements.

Prospective GSW students may apply online at gsw.edu/apply, where the fee waiver will be automatically applied to each undergraduate application submitted in November.

For information about available scholarships and the application process, please visit gsw.edu.