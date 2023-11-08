Jets defeat Tallahassee Community College Eagles Published 1:02 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Jets captured their second straight win with an impressive 92 – 82 victory over the Tallahassee Community College Eagles in the Hangar on Monday night. The Jets are now 2 – 1 on the season.

“This was a big win for our guys,” said SGTC Jets head coach Chris Ballauer. “I knew Tallahassee would play hard and that it would be a very hard-fought game. I was very pleased with the way our guys jumped out in the first half and then continued to get after the ball in the second half to secure the win.”

The Jets scored first in the match-up and went up 9 – 0 in the first two minutes of play. Tallahassee came back and closed the gap to within five points with 14:34 left in the first half. The Jets hit six of 11 three pointers and 18 of 38 field goal attempts to pull ahead 50 – 29. That 21-point lead was the largest of the game and the Jets went into the half up 50 – 31.

“We were shooting well and held Tallahassee to only two three pointers in the first half,” said Chris Ballauer. “They also only hit nine of 34 field goals that half, so I knew we had to be ready for them to come out in the second half gunning for us.”

Tallahassee did improve their shooting percentages to nearly 60% from both the three-point line and from the field in the second half, but it was too little too late. The Eagles pulled within five points of the Jets with 2:20 remaining on the clock. SGTC was able to hit some key baskets in the final two minutes to clinch the win, 92 – 82.

Tallahassee was 1 – 0 on the season after defeating Central Georgia Technical College 75 – 72 in their season opener in Tallahassee. The loss against SGTC dropped them to 1 – 1 overall.

The Jets had five players in double-digits in that game with freshman guard Camarion Johnson from Brunswick, GA leading the way with 20 points. He also pulled down nine rebounds, had two assists and two steals on the night. He was followed by sophomore guard Deonte Williams from Sydney, Australia, who walked away with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Israel Momodu, a sophomore from Atlanta, GA, and Justin Evans, a sophomore from Covington, GA, both tossed in 13 points. Evans was three of three from the thee point line and five of five for the night. He also had three steals. Momodu led the team in rebounds with 10 and also had an assist and a steal. Kameron Foman was the other Jet in double-digits with 11 points. The freshman guard from Hartsville, SC, had nine rebounds, a blocked shot, a steal, and an assist.

Closing out the scoring for the Jets was Mohand Ammad, a sophomore guard from Paris, France, with nine points, freshman guard Daryl Bod came up with five points and Ryan Djoussa, a sophomore forward from Ireland, had two points.

Seth Jones led the Eagles in scoring with 19 points and Damoni Harrison was close behind with 18 points.

The Jets will have another test on Friday, November 10, when they match-up against the Florida Southwestern State Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. in the Jets Veterans Day Classic Tournament. The Bucs are currently ranked 8th in the NJCAA. They won their season opener 89 – 56 against Mont Academy from Fort Myers, FL.

SGTC is scheduled to play Coastal Alabama on Saturday in the tournament at 3 p.m. and the Lady Jets will follow up with a game against Chattahoochee Valley Community College at 5 p.m.