John Wilson joins SGTC as Librarian Published 4:10 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – John Wilson of Americus has joined South Georgia Technical College as its Librarian, effective immediately, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. He will be housed on the Americus campus and will report to SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain.

“We are very pleased that John Wilson has decided to join our team,” said President Watford. “We look forward to him implementing and updating the library/media center to better support staff, faculty, and students.

Wilson has been working as a Reference Librarian/Government Documents Supervisor/Associate Professor at the James Earl Carter Library on the Georgia Southwestern State University campus since December 2015. He began his career at GSW in July 2007 as an Interlibrary Loan Access Services Assistant. He served in that capacity until 2013 when he was the named the Access Services Supervisor Interim. He was promoted to the Access Services Supervisor position in 2014 and served in that capacity until 2015 when he became the Reference Librarian/Government Documents Supervisor/Associate Professor there.

Wilson has a Master of Library and Information Science degree in Library and Information Management from Valdosta State University. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in English with Professional Writing Option from Georgia Southwestern State University.

At GSW, Wilson created and taught LIBR 1101 Fundamentals of Information Literacy courses in person and online. He also participated in a number of workshops and hosted presentations on campus and in surrounding areas.

As the Librarian at South Georgia Technical College, Wilson will be responsible for maintaining a comprehensive media center to support staff, faculty, and students. He will catalog books and other library materials according to standard library practices and supervise the physical processing of library materials. He will also recommend and process orders of library materials and equipment, maintain reference materials and supervise circulation services as well as other duties as assigned.