South Georgia Technical College to host ‘Light Up Your Future’ event Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be hosting its eighth annual “Light Up Your Future” event featuring tens of thousands of lights across the Americus campus on Tuesday, December 5 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to this fun free Drive-Thru celebration that will feature free light-up gifts and individually wrapped goodies for everyone.

Santa and his elves will be on hand to greet families but everyone is asked to remain in their cars. A special mailbox will be available for children to drop off their Letters to Santa. Individuals should arrive and use the Lindbergh Drive entrance by the large Navy Airplane that will be covered in lights. The route will be marked and everyone is asked to turn into the roundabout area in front of the John M. Pope Center first to receive special light up gifts.

“We began this tradition seven years ago,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “The college wanted to do something fun and creative to promote the educational programs offered at South Georgia Technical College. We also wanted to give back to the community by providing a fun outing for families.”

He revealed that the event was converted into a drive-thru celebration three years due to COVID. “The drive-thru theme is continuing again this year because it is a great way for everyone to spend time together as a family in the comfort of their vehicle, see the lights and also see the entire campus. This is an excellent way for the community to come out and see the campus and see everything that we offer. Individuals will receive free light up gifts as well as information about the different programs offered here and in Cordele,” explained Watford. “And it is a fun FREE event for the whole family.”

Each of the college’s individual program divisions such as transportation, personal services, business and computers, and industrial and technical programs will host amazing light displays that highlight different career opportunities. Different student clubs and organizations on campus will also be participating in the event. And individuals can use a QR code to vote on the best displays with their mobile phones.

In the Transportation area, the Caterpillar Heavy Equipment program will display the large Caterpillar equipment in Christmas lights. The John Deere Agricultural Technology program will do the same thing with its large tractors and Diesel and Commercial Truck Driving will feature one of the 18-wheel rigs lighted. The automotive programs and the aviation programs will have their fun educational toys showcased in lights and all the other programs will be telling their stories in lights as well. It is a great time for kids of all ages to come, and see some heavy equipment covered in Christmas lights.

South Georgia Technical College’s Spring Semester begins January 11th and it is not too late to apply. An in-person registration day is planned for Tuesday, November 7th and January 9th, but individuals can apply on line and sign up for financial aid over the holidays. There are no testing requirements for admission. And during November, SGTC is waiving the application fee. Just use MATCH2023 for the application fee waiver