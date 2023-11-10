Matthew Cowan hired as Biology Instructor at SGTC Published 3:47 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Matthew Cowan of Valdosta has been hired as a full-time Biology instructor at South Georgia Technical College, effective immediately, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford. Cowan will be teaching online as well as on the Americus and Crisp County campuses. He will report to SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain and Academic Dean/Director Katrice Martin.

“This is the first time that we have hired a full-time Biology instructor,” said Dr. Watford. “We are pleased to be able to provide this core class now for our all of our students but especially for the nursing students. We believe that Matthew Cowan is an excellent addition to our faculty. His classes will begin Spring semester but since we have not offered these classes on campus before, he will be responsible for setting up the labs and securing equipment in preparation for Spring semester.

Cowan has been working as a Medical Assistant with the Valdosta Family Medicine practice in Valdosta, GA. He also has worked as a Graduate Research Assistant and Graduate Teaching Assistant at Valdosta State University.

Cowan has a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Valdosta State University. He has been employed in a medical setting for two years and has been writing in the academic and medical setting for three years. He has concentrated synthesizing and summarizing scholarly and scientific data and knowledge in the areas of immunology and infectious diseases.

As SGTC’s new Biology Instructor, Cowan will be responsible for preparing lesson plans for classroom and in person instruction for credited courses, developing program curriculum, syllabi, goals, and objectives; and evaluating students’ progress in attaining goals and objectives. He will have both classroom and lab responsibilities.

