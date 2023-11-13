Hurricanes defeat Limestone 80-73 Published 2:45 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern men’s basketball team extends their winning streak to two games with a 80-73 victory over Limestone University at the Southeast Region Crossover.

Jaylen Jordon led the team in points with 16. He made six of his seven shots from the field and connected on all four of his free throw attempts. He also hauled in five boards. Jalen Johnson scored 15 points, as he connected on five of his six free throws. Johnson also distributed the ball, adding five assists. Newcomer Christian Koonce had a great game, as he scored 15 points and connected on three of his four three point shots, along with collecting five rebounds.

Free-throw percentage favored the Hurricanes, as they shot 77.8 percent to LU’s 75. GSW committed more turnovers, but held the rebound advantage 36-21. Four GSW players scored in double figures, including Jalen Johnson, who scored 15 points in two consecutive games.

Georgia Southwestern (2-0) will be traveling to Mount Olive, N.C. to face off against Barton College (0-2) in the Pickle Classic hosted by Mount Olive University on Friday.