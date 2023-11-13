Jets fall to Coastal Alabama in Veterans Day Classic Published 1:51 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The Coastal Alabama Coyotes held the South Georgia Technical College Jets scoreless in the final 2:24 minutes of the final game of the Jets Veterans Day Classic to come from behind and capture the 80 – 72 victory. The loss dropped the Jets to 3 – 2 on the season. Coastal Alabama came away undefeated in the Veterans Day Classic after coming from behind to beat East Georgia in their opening game.

“This was a tough loss,” said SGTC Jets head coach Chris Ballauer. “We were up by as many as 11 points in the first half and then they came back and beat us by eight. That is a 19-point swing in a little over 20 minutes.”

Coastal Alabama came out strong and was up 7 – 0 in the first three minutes of the game. But then the Jets roared back to go up 15 – 10 after seven minutes of play. The two teams battled back and forth for the lead throughout the first half until SGTC pulled ahead 29 – 28 with 5:51 on the clock. They Jets maintained that lead and went into the half up 46 – 37.

South Georgia Technical College maintained a lead for the first 10 and a half minutes of the second half until Coastal Alabama tied the game at 60 – 60 with 9:39 remaining. SGTC regained the lead and was up by as many as four points with 4:40 left in the game. Coastal Alabama pulled ahead by two with less than three minutes left and went on to win 80 – 72.

Sophomore guard Deonte Williams from Sydney, Australia, was the top scorer for the Jets with 20 points. Three other Jets managed to break into double digits. Camarion Johnson had a total of 15 points and Mohand Ammad and sophomore guard Justin Evans both pulled down 11 points each. Israel Momodu came away with seven points and nine rebounds. Kamerson Foman, Harley Kent, Daryl Bod, and Ryan Djoussa all had two points each.

The Jets next home game will be Saturday, November 18 at 6 p.m. again Chattahoochee Valley Community College.