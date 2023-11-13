SGTC Early Childhood Care and Education Program Hosts Fall Advisory Committee Meeting Published 5:34 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) program advisory committee met recently on the college’s Americus campus to discuss the current state of the program and the industry as a whole. The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist South Georgia Tech faculty and staff in continuous quality improvement of the ECCE program.

SGTC’s early childhood instructors, Jaye Cripe of the Americus campus, and Cambrette Hudson of the Cordele campus, provided updates and information about program changes, enrollment, community activities, and student news.

Committee suggested improvements in curriculum, new technology and methods, employment/internship opportunities available for students, and salary levels students may anticipate upon graduation.

Members present for the meeting were Verneda Johnson, Family Services Director for the Macon County Board of Education; and Monica Warren, Principal, Crisp County Primary School. Also representing SGTC were Michelle McGowan, Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs; Katrice Martin, Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Grants Coordinator; and Brett Murray, Academic Dean.

The advisory committee is a crucial link that provides an avenue for South Georgia Tech instructors to learn about changing conditions or technology in the workplace that can then be passed along to students that will enable them to be fully prepared upon graduation.

