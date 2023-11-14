Area Beat Report Monday, November 13, 2023
Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Carter, Malik Dijontae (Sentenced), 27, Sentenced to serve four days
- Gomes, Claudio (Bonded Out), 22, Passing in no passing zone/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to maintain insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
- Sanders, Robert Lee (In Jail), 44, Robbery
- Sanford, Brandon Deron (Back to make Bond), 40, Discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Driving while license suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/13
- Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 7:22 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for driving on wrong side of the road
- Learning Ln. at 8:06 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for passing in a no passing zone
- McLittle Bridge Rd. and Rennecker Rd. at 8:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while unlicensed
- Bumphead Rd. and Learning Lane at 8:52 a.m., Warning issued for driving on wrong side of road
- Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 8:58 a.m., Warning issued for headlight violation
- Hwy 27 at MM 16 at 9:06 a.m., traffic accident
- Hwy 19 South at 11:03 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 280 East at Thomas Dr. at 11:10 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for break light violation
- 123 Crisp Dr. at 11:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- E Forsyth St. at Cricket St. at 12:46 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for obscured view of license plate
- Sumter County Law enforcement center at 1:03 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 337 Rabbit Branch Rd. at 3:27 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- Highway 19 South at Hillcrest Grange Dr. at 3:26 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued in reference to break light requirements
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:33 p.m., Lost or Stolen tag
- Sumter County Law Enforcement Center at 6 p.m., Information for officer
- 500 West Lamar St. at 4:32 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 8:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 500 block of Hwy 49 South at Chick Fillet at 8:46 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 394 Arch Helms Rd. at 6:40 a.m., Animal Complaint