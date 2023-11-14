Area Beat Report Monday, November 13, 2023

Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Carter, Malik Dijontae (Sentenced), 27, Sentenced to serve four days
  • Gomes, Claudio (Bonded Out), 22, Passing in no passing zone/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to maintain insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration
  • Sanders, Robert Lee (In Jail), 44, Robbery
  • Sanford, Brandon Deron (Back to make Bond), 40, Discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Driving while license suspended or revoked

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/13

  • Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 7:22 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for driving on wrong side of the road
  • Learning Ln. at 8:06 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for passing in a no passing zone
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. and Rennecker Rd. at 8:36 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while unlicensed
  • Bumphead Rd. and Learning Lane at 8:52 a.m., Warning issued for driving on wrong side of road
  • Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 8:58 a.m., Warning issued for headlight violation
  • Hwy 27 at MM 16 at 9:06 a.m., traffic accident
  • Hwy 19 South at 11:03 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • Hwy 280 East at Thomas Dr. at 11:10 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for break light violation
  • 123 Crisp Dr. at 11:40 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • E Forsyth St. at Cricket St. at 12:46 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for obscured view of license plate
  • Sumter County Law enforcement center at 1:03 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 337 Rabbit Branch Rd. at 3:27 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Highway 19 South at Hillcrest Grange Dr. at 3:26 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued in reference to break light requirements
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 3:33 p.m., Lost or Stolen tag
  • Sumter County Law Enforcement Center at 6 p.m., Information for officer
  • 500 West Lamar St. at 4:32 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 8:14 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 500 block of Hwy 49 South at Chick Fillet at 8:46 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 394 Arch Helms Rd. at 6:40 a.m., Animal Complaint

