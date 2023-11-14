GSW’s Dante Johnson named to PBC All-Tournament Team

Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

GSW freshman midfielder Dante Johnson was named to the Peach Belt Conference All-Tournament Team. Photo by GSW Athletics

AMERICUS – Dante Johnson was named to the Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer All-Tournament team.

Johnson, a freshman midfielder from Columbus, appeared in all 16 games for the Hurricanes. He scored one goal and added four assists with a .632 shots on goal percentage and finished the season tied for third in points (6).

Johnson had a good performance in the PBC Tournament. He had two shots on goal while playing stout defense in the heartbreaking overtime loss to North Georgia.

All-Tournament Team
Dante Johnson, Georgia Southwestern
Jose Rabadan, USC Aiken
Toby McCallum, Flagler
Marcus Hedemann, Flagler
Michael Walsh, North Georgia
Aram Lara, North Georgia
Christian Hatley, Lander
Zach Meyer, Lander
Rashawn Kellman, Lander
Wilfried Kamden, Clayton State
Alexis Iturria, Clayton State
Andree Jimenez, Clayton State

Tournament MVP
John Michael Torres, Clayton State

 

 

 

