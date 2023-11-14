GSW’s Dante Johnson named to PBC All-Tournament Team Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Dante Johnson was named to the Peach Belt Conference men’s soccer All-Tournament team.

Johnson, a freshman midfielder from Columbus, appeared in all 16 games for the Hurricanes. He scored one goal and added four assists with a .632 shots on goal percentage and finished the season tied for third in points (6).

Johnson had a good performance in the PBC Tournament. He had two shots on goal while playing stout defense in the heartbreaking overtime loss to North Georgia.

All-Tournament Team

Dante Johnson, Georgia Southwestern

Jose Rabadan, USC Aiken

Toby McCallum, Flagler

Marcus Hedemann, Flagler

Michael Walsh, North Georgia

Aram Lara, North Georgia

Christian Hatley, Lander

Zach Meyer, Lander

Rashawn Kellman, Lander

Wilfried Kamden, Clayton State

Alexis Iturria, Clayton State

Andree Jimenez, Clayton State