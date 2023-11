GSW’s Geraldine Alvarez named to PBC All-Tournament Team Published 3:47 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Geraldine Alvarez was named to the Peach Belt Conference women’s soccer All-Tournament team.

Alvarez, a senior midfielder from Bogota, Colombia, made 17 starts, scored one goal and was a key contributor on defense.

Alvarez had a prolific career, as she finished second in school history in assists (9), and fourth in matches played (69).

She was a standout defensive player during her time at GSW and ended her storied career with three goals and nine assists, amassing 15 career points.

All-Tournament Team

Aralyn Everett, Georgia College & State University

Geraldine Alvarez, Georgia Southwestern

Amiah Sprunger-Hightower, Clayton State

Anna Wandrie, USC Beaufort

Maren White, Lander

Emma Sexton, Lander

Paige Churchill, Flagler

Andrea Fernandez, Flagler

Adleigh Wheeler, North Georgia

Cat Watry, North Georgia

Natalie Maguire, North Georgia

Brooke Ouimette, Columbus State

Anna Grady, Columbus State

Emma Beddow, Columbus State