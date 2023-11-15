Area Beat Report November 14, 2023

Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hicks, Christopher Antonio (In Jail), 38, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Hunt, Samuel Lee (in Jail), 58, Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Tommy Jimique, 28 Criminal Trespass/Reckless Driving/Seat Belt Violation
  • Jennings, Darrick Darnell (In Jail), 17, Disorderly Conduct
  • Walker, Kimtrieve Rashad (In Jail), 24, Discharging fire arms on or near public highway or street/Harassing phone calls/Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Yates, Steven William (In Jail), 25, Holding for investigations

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

11/14

  • Bumphead Rd. at 8:16 a.m., Warning issued for driving on wrong side of road
  • Southerfield Rd. at SGTC at 8:53 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd. at 9:59 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 118 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 3 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • E. Lamar St. at 3:20 p.m., Warning issued for window tint violation
  • West Church St. at Andersonville Cemetery at 4:09 p.m., Information for officer
  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 6:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 7:56 p.m., Civil Matter
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Little Bear Branch Rd. at 8:36 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 247 Hwy 49 South at Lot F at 8:38 p.m., Burglary – first degree
  • 245 GA Hwy 308 at 10:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Battery/cruelty to children/cruelty to children in the third degree
  • 1412 US Hwy 280 West at Lot A at 12:16 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

