Area Beat Report November 14, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hicks, Christopher Antonio (In Jail), 38, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Hunt, Samuel Lee (in Jail), 58, Probation Violation
- Jackson, Tommy Jimique, 28 Criminal Trespass/Reckless Driving/Seat Belt Violation
- Jennings, Darrick Darnell (In Jail), 17, Disorderly Conduct
- Walker, Kimtrieve Rashad (In Jail), 24, Discharging fire arms on or near public highway or street/Harassing phone calls/Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children/Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Yates, Steven William (In Jail), 25, Holding for investigations
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
11/14
- Bumphead Rd. at 8:16 a.m., Warning issued for driving on wrong side of road
- Southerfield Rd. at SGTC at 8:53 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Hwy 19 South at Cemetery Rd. at 9:59 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 118 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 3 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- E. Lamar St. at 3:20 p.m., Warning issued for window tint violation
- West Church St. at Andersonville Cemetery at 4:09 p.m., Information for officer
- 961 Shiloh Rd. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 6:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 7:56 p.m., Civil Matter
- GA Hwy 19 South at Little Bear Branch Rd. at 8:36 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 247 Hwy 49 South at Lot F at 8:38 p.m., Burglary – first degree
- 245 GA Hwy 308 at 10:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Battery/cruelty to children/cruelty to children in the third degree
- 1412 US Hwy 280 West at Lot A at 12:16 a.m., Domestic Disturbance