Caleb Howard Recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence Published 3:05 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – Caleb Howard of Leesburg was honored recently as the Student of Excellence at South Georgia Technical College in Americus for November. Howard is in the Diesel Equipment Technology program and was nominated for the award by his instructor, David Cox.

“Caleb is what we wish every student to be,” Cox said of Howard. “He’s teachable. He’s humble enough to listen and confident enough to get the job done every time. This man has got a very promising life ahead of him, and I’m proud of him.”

Howard thanked his instructors, Cox and Chase Shannon, for choosing him as the nominee from the diesel program. He was honored to be named the recipient of the overall award. “Thanks to Mr. Chase, my classmates, and Mr. David for helping me through everything. You’ve sure taught me a lot.”

Other students chosen as students of excellence in their respective programs were: Andrew Avery of McDonough, Aviation Maintenance Technology, nominated by David Grant; Brandon Elliott of Senoia, Avionics Maintenance Technology, nominated by Charles Christmas; Alexandria Swain, Automotive Technology, nominated by Brandon Dean; Jeni Turner, Auto Collision Repair Technology, nominated by Starlyn Sampson; Cameron Hillsman of Montezuma, Aircraft Structural Technology, nominated by Jason Wisham; and Adrian Barredo of Morrow, Motorsports Vehicle Technology, nominated by Kevin Beaver.

Each month, students from certain divisions are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is chosen based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Howard was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments. Additionally, his name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

