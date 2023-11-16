GSW is fastest growing institution in University System of Georgia Published 2:15 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) marks another record-breaking enrollment with a total of 3,415 students, an 11 percent increase from last year, the highest percentage growth in the University System of Georgia (USG).

Among USG’s 26 public colleges and universities, the fall semester annual report stated increases were seen at 23 institutions. Enrollment climbed to a record high of 344,392 students after two years of decline with an increase of 9,993 students over last fall.

“We are extremely proud to lead the entire USG in percentage growth,” said GSW President Neal Weaver, Ph.D. who was recently named one of Georgia’s most influential leaders. “This is a testament to the strategic efforts and hard work of our faculty and staff who are dedicated to recruiting and retaining students. GSW remains focused on serving the evolving needs of our students and the region by offering programs relevant to today’s economy, providing hands-on learning opportunities in these programs, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful and enhancing the overall campus experience.”

Over the last five years, GSW has built enrollment momentum, increasing 15.7 percent during this time, second most in the USG only to Kennesaw State University. Since 2019, GSW has increased freshmen enrollment by 36 percent while also becoming four percent more diverse overall. This growth in enrollment makes GSW one of only eight USG institutions to grow over the last five years.

Every area was up again this fall including traditional college freshmen, dual enrollment, transfers, undergraduates and graduates. Much of GSW’s enrollment success can be attributed to a continued aggressive recruitment strategy, scholarship expansion, student success and engagement initiatives, new academic programs, campus enhancements, and quality, accredited programs that are top-ranked regionally and nationally — all at an affordable cost.

USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said, “Our institutions prepare Georgians to start businesses, launch successful careers, bring creative ideas to life and otherwise pursue their dreams of prosperity and purpose. This is happening as we focus on aligning degrees to the state’s workforce needs, from nursing and teaching to logistics and cybersecurity. Our campuses make a transformational difference in students’ lives, and I appreciate the work being done by our presidents, faculty and staff across the system to help more students than ever succeed.”

These enrollment numbers were released in the USG’s annual fall semester enrollment report, which analyzes enrollment data by institution, age, gender, race and ethnicity, in-state, out-of-state and international students. The full report is available here.