New automotive scholarship established at South Georgia Tech in memory of Erica Scannavino Published 4:02 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Bud and Mary Scannavino of Kennesaw, GA, have established the Erica Scannavino Skilled Trades Scholarship at South Georgia Technical College in memory of their daughter, Erica Scannavino. The scholarship will be open to students in the SGTC Automotive Technology, Auto Collision and Repair Technology and High Performance Engines Motorsports programs.

Erica Scannavino of Kennesaw passed away on July 29, 2017. She is survived by her parents, Bud and Mary Scannavino of Kennesaw along with several cousins. She touched many lives with her vigorous volunteer efforts and this scholarship will help continue her legacy.

Erica was a history major at Kennesaw State University. She was a lifetime Girl Scout and Silver Award recipient, as well as a member of the Trefoil Guild. She was a foster parent for Dream Dachshund Rescue and volunteered at the Root House in downtown Marietta. For many years she worked crocheting blankets for the Linus Project. She is sorely missed, but the good she did, continues to live on in the hearts of every life she touched.

The Scannavino’s wanted to honor their daughter’s memory by continuing to give back to others. Bud Scannavino learned the trade of automotive mechanics after high school. He achieved the rank of Certified Master Automotive Technician, earning the A.S.E. advanced credentials with L-1. As an entrepreneur, Bud, owned a repair shop. His customers enjoyed his explanations of complex technical issues in easy to understand language, along with a touch of wit and humor. His daughter was fascinated by his first career and very proud of her father’s work ethic and skills.

Bud eventually changed careers, earned an MBA from Yale and worked in financial services. Bud’s hobby, as a freelance writer, included cars. He wrote automotive and motorcycle articles and advertisements, mostly published under his clients’ business names.

The Erica Scannavino Skilled Trades Scholarship will be awarded to the Automotive Technology, Auto Collision and Repair Technology, and High Performance Motorsports students enrolled at South Georgia Technical College. Applicants must have a 2.5 grade point average or higher (and maintain that average), and have completed at least 50% of their designated automotive program. Applicants must have earned their high school diploma or GED.

Scholarship awards will be up to $500 per student per semester and will be used for education related expenses not covered by any other grant or scholarship for the student. The awards can cover school fees, books, materials, and equipment or tools sold by the school for the student’s designated automotive program.

“On behalf of South Georgia Technical College and the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, I would like to thank Bud and Mary Scannavino for their generosity” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “Their willingness to partner with our college and foundation serves two very important purposes. First, they have the opportunity to honor their daughter and then, they have the opportunity to help other students pursue their dreams of getting a great education in a career field that is in demand by business and industry partners and our communities. We are so appreciative of their efforts.”

The Erica Scannavino Skilled Trades Scholarship will provide at least 20 scholarships Spring Semester to deserving South Georgia Technical College students enrolled in the automotive programs thanks to the Scannavino’s generosity.

“This scholarship is a wonderful way for the Scannavino family to honor their daughter’s memory,” said South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement and SGTC Foundation executive director Su Ann Bird. “We are honored that Bud and Mary wanted to provide additional assistance to deserving young people seeking an education at South Georgia Technical College. We are saddened by their loss, but they have chosen to honor the memory of their daughter by helping other young adults realize their dreams. That speaks volumes about the Scannavinos’ and their family.”

Individuals who would like to support scholarships in memory or in honor of loved ones, may contribute to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA. For more information about this or other scholarship opportunities, contact SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird at 229-931-2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu.