SGTC Holds Resume-Writing Workshop for Students on Americus Campus Published 1:42 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently held a workshop for students on resume-writing skills and the importance of an effective resume in the job-search process. The workshop was facilitated by Cynthia Carter, SGTC Director of Career Services, and Dr. Deo Cochran, Retention and Coaching Specialist/Testing Coordinator.

Carter instructed students on effective resume strategies, including the importance of a cover letter as an introduction to a potential employer. She also covered strategies for choosing references. Employers are always looking for good people to fill jobs and Carter stressed that a resume is a job seeker’s chance to make a solid first impression and, potentially, secure a job interview.

As a way to prepare for interviews, Carter encouraged students to schedule a mock interview with Career Services. These practice interviews offer a low-stress way of rehearsing the process and refining interview skills to boost confidence when speaking to a potential employer.

Employers also seek to hire people with “soft” skills such as communication and the ability to work well with others, Carter told workshop attendees. Positive character traits such as integrity and strong work ethics are often as vital to success as technical skills.

As an additional advantage to complement a strong resume and interview skills, Cochran stressed to the students the importance of their appearance when interviewing for a job. She emphasized that even a great resume will be undermined immediately if a job seeker does not dress appropriately for the interview.

The faculty and staff of South Georgia Technical College strive every day to help students succeed across an array of in-demand occupations. Learn more about the more than 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit courses offered by SGTC at www.southgatech.edu. Apply now for spring semester. Classes begin January 11.

Through November 30, apply for admission online with no application fee using the discount code MATCH23. Spring semester classes begin January 11.