Joan Holland Anderson Published 3:38 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Joan Holland Anderson, wife of the late W. Tinley Anderson, Jr., was born on December 17, 1934. She died on November 9, 2023.She is survived by her children, Kathy A. McCall, Leigh Anderson and Tinley and Polly Anderson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Leslie DeVane, Molly McCall, Anderson McCall, Virginia Papadopulos, Sarah Anderson, Adelyn Anderson and Mitchell Wiesmore and by her great grandchildren, Tinley White and Moore Papadopulos. Joan was a giving and wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother in all that she did. Her passion for gardening and the people of Leslie, Georgia, remained all through her life. She was a proud member of the daughters of the American Revolution and an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. She was a powerful blessing to her family and friends and her family remembers her with pure love and kindness. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, December 9, 2023, at the Leslie, Georgia, cemetery. The Leslie United Methodist Church is receiving memorial contributions in her honor.

Greg Hancock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.