Ms. Catherine Mae Hubbard Published 2:56 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Ms. Catherine Mae Hubbard, age 96, passed away on November 16, 2023 at Magnolia Manner Nursing Center in Americus, GA. Graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Rev. Bryan Myers will officiate the service. The family will greet visitors immediately following the service at the cemetery.

Catherine Mae Hubbard was born on July 3, 1927 in Leesburg, GA. She was the daughter of the late, Kennedy Kergan More and the late, Lizzie Mae Reese. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Americus.

Survivors include her daughters; Linda Wellons (Eddie) of Americus, Mary White (Tom) of Inman, S.C., Dottie Daniels of Lakeland, FL. and five grandchildren; Kimberly Tu (Chanh), Cathy Jones (Steve), David Oliver (A Paola), Michael Daniels and Patricia Horne. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren and a number of nieces.

In addition to parents, Ms. Hubbard was preceded in death by her son, M S Oliver. A sister, Elizabeth Waters and brothers, Frank Moran and Charlie Moran.

Aldridge Funeral and Cremation Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.