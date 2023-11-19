Mayor’s Letter to the Community Honoring Rosalynn Carter Published 7:09 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

Dear Friends, it is with heavy hearts that we mourn together the passing of a remarkable and much-beloved citizen of our Sumter County community, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, whose grace, kindness, and tireless dedication to service have left an indelible mark on our community, state, nation, and world. As we reflect on her legacy, let us remember the warmth she brought to every endeavor and the compassion that defined her service. Mrs. Carter’s influence reached far beyond the corridors of power, touching the lives of countless individuals with a spirit of empathy that resonated deeply. In this time of grief, let us join together to express our deepest sympathies to former President Carter and to the Carter family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through this difficult period. May the memories of her unwavering commitment to humanity serve as a source of inspiration for us all.

On behalf of the City of Americus, Mayor and Council, I encourage each of you to honor the memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter by continuing to build a community founded on compassion, understanding, and unity. Mrs. Carter once said, “Do what you can to show you care about others, and you will make our world a better place.” Let us emulate her spirit as we come together to support our community and one another, not only during this somber moment, but always.



Sincerely,



Lee Kinnamon, mayor