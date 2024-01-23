Tylen Pepito named SGTC Admissions Counselor-Recruiter Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, January 23, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – Tylen Pepito of Americus joined the staff of South Georgia Technical College as a Financial Aid Technician for the Crisp County Center in 2023, but has now been named as the SGTC Admissions Counselor/Recruiter, announced President Dr. John Watford recently. His office will be located on the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus and he will now report to SGTC Vice President of Student Affairs Eulish Kinchens and SGTC Admissions Director Candie Walters.

Pepito earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Georgia Southwestern State University with a concentration in Business Management. He was nominated for the National Honors Society at GSW. He is an Honors graduate of Americus Sumter County High School in Americus where he was a member of the Beta Club. He was also nominated for National Society of High School Scholars.

Pepito worked as a Migrant and Seasonal Farm Worker Outreach Specialist with the Technical College System of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Labor prior to joining South Georgia Technical College. He also served as a Supervisor at Austin Urethane.

In his Outreach Specialist role with the Migrant and Seasonal Farm Worker program, Pepito was responsible for conducting interviews with job, program or unemployment applicants to obtain the information needed to provide services. He also developed, conducted or coordinated workshops and presentations to applicants on job readiness or the most current job search techniques. Part of his responsibilities also included referring applications to services such as counseling, literacy, or language instructors, transportation assistance, and childcare.

As an SGTC Admissions Counselor-Recruiter, Pepito will be responsible for coordinating and implementing student recruitment and admissions activities. He will serve as the SGTC representative at college recruitment functions, assist prospective students with the admission and readmissions process including advisement of specific career paths. He will also conduct tours of the campus as well as information sessions for prospective students and parents and provide information about admissions, financial aid and testing requirements, in addition to other duties as assigned.