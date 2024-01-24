Area Beat Report January 23, 2024
Published 5:23 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Clayton, Jonquavious Keonte (In Jail), 25, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
- Harris, Christi Michelle (In Jail), 50, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Hill, Killondrea Michelle (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear
- Robertson, Eddie Neal (Bonded Out), 61, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Walton, Milton (In Jail), 62, Holding for Dekalb County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/23
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 7:44 a.m., Warning for expired tag
- GA Hwy 280 East at Lamar Road at 8:37 a.m., Accident Report
- GA State Route 3 at Little Bear Branch Rd. at 8:44 a.m., Welfare Check
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23 at 8:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23 at 9:04 a.m., Warning for expired registration
- Old Andersonville Rd. at Railroad Tracks at 9:20 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- Mask Road at GA state Route 377 at 10:28 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Ginger Dr. at Andrews Dr. at 11:15 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- GA State Route 27 at GA state Route 49 at 1:18 p.m., Warning for seat Belt Violation
- 105 Pryor Cobb Rd. at 3:07 p.m., Identity Theft
- GA State Route 49 at Logan Store Rd. at 3:40 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 15 at 4:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA State Route 3 a Mile Marker 15 at 4:38 p.m., Warning for expired registration
- U.S. 19 South at Hwy 280 at Gas N Go at 5:10 p.m., Warning issued for break light violation
- 3179 Lamar Rd. at Lyle Farms at 5:25 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 1131 Tallent Store Rd. at 6:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 188 Youngs Mill Rd. at 10:20 p.m., Loud Music
- 109 Aster Dr. at 11:01 p.m., Burglary 1st degree
- 551 Hosanna Circle at 12:15 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 27E at MM 21 at 3:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency