Panthers get edged out by Purple Hurricanes

Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County senior guard Anthony Tyson scored 12 points in the Panthers’ loss at Fitzgerald. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

 

 

FITZGERALD – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) were hoping to get back into the win column when they made the trip down to Fitzgerald on Tuesday. Unfortunately for SCHS, though they fought extremely hard, they were edged out by the Purple Hurricanes 58-55.

Three Panthers scored in double figures. Austin Davis led SCHS in scoring with 14 points, Anthony Tyson poured in 12 and LeBron Brown chipped in 11 in the losing cause.

The loss moves the Panthers to 6-13 overall and they are 3-4 in the Region 1-AA standings. SCHS will try to get back into the win column on Saturday when they host Tift County at 7:30 p.m.

More Sports

Lady Panthers extend winning streak to seven with win at Fitzgerald

Wildcats and Lady Wildcats dominate Central Talbotton in region contests

Lady Raiders get overwhelmed at Deerfield-Windsor

Raiders edge out archrival Deerfield-Windsor

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage