Panthers get edged out by Purple Hurricanes Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

From Staff Reports

FITZGERALD – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) were hoping to get back into the win column when they made the trip down to Fitzgerald on Tuesday. Unfortunately for SCHS, though they fought extremely hard, they were edged out by the Purple Hurricanes 58-55.

Three Panthers scored in double figures. Austin Davis led SCHS in scoring with 14 points, Anthony Tyson poured in 12 and LeBron Brown chipped in 11 in the losing cause.

The loss moves the Panthers to 6-13 overall and they are 3-4 in the Region 1-AA standings. SCHS will try to get back into the win column on Saturday when they host Tift County at 7:30 p.m.