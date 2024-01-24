Wildcats and Lady Wildcats dominate Central Talbotton in region contests Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) ended their two game losing streak with a 79-58 victory over Central Talbotton on Tuesday at Schley County High School.

The Wildcats had three players score in double figures. JaLewis Solomon led the way with 26 points, Jordan Hudson poured in 17 and Jack Clark had 11 in the winning cause.

SCHS is now 7-8 overall and they are 4-7 in the GHSA Class A Division 2 Region 6 standings. The Wildcats will try to build on their success when they travel to Macon County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

In girls’ action, the Lady Wildcats dominated the Lady Hawks from start to finish on their way to a 61-15 rout. Jamesen Hollomon led the way with 18 points and Payton Goodin poured in 17 in the winning cause.

The Lady Wildcats are now 11-8 overall on the season and they are 6-5 in the GHSA Class A Division 2 Region 6 standings. They will travel to Macon County on Friday to take on the Lady Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled at 6 p.m.