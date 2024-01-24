Wildcats and Lady Wildcats dominate Central Talbotton in region contests

Published 3:26 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) ended their two game losing streak with a 79-58 victory over Central Talbotton on Tuesday at Schley County High School.

The Wildcats had three players score in double figures. JaLewis Solomon led the way with 26 points, Jordan Hudson poured in 17 and Jack Clark had 11 in the winning cause.

SCHS is now 7-8 overall and they are 4-7 in the GHSA Class A Division 2 Region 6 standings. The Wildcats will try to build on their success when they travel to Macon County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

In girls’ action, the Lady Wildcats dominated the Lady Hawks from start to finish on their way to a 61-15 rout. Jamesen Hollomon led the way with 18 points and Payton Goodin poured in 17 in the winning cause.

The Lady Wildcats are now 11-8 overall on the season and they are 6-5 in the GHSA Class A Division 2 Region 6 standings. They will travel to Macon County on Friday to take on the Lady Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled at 6 p.m.

More Sports

Panthers get edged out by Purple Hurricanes

Lady Panthers extend winning streak to seven with win at Fitzgerald

Lady Raiders get overwhelmed at Deerfield-Windsor

Raiders edge out archrival Deerfield-Windsor

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage