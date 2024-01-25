GSW Men’s Basketball Team near the top of several DII Statistical Categories Published 2:43 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State men’s basketball team is making waves in the NCAA Division II rankings, showcasing their prowess on the court with impressive statistics. The team’s commitment to excellence is evident in their exceptional performance, earning them noteworthy positions in key categories.

Ranked at an impressive No. 3 in the nation for 3-point percentage defense, opponents are finding it challenging to score beyond the arc against Georgia Southwestern. The team’s tenacious defense has limited opponents to a remarkable 28.1 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point line.

Adding to their defensive prowess, the Hurricanes secure the No. 9 spot in blocks per game, averaging an impressive five blocks per contest. The team’s ability to protect the rim and disrupt opponents’ offensive plays highlights their dedication to a well-rounded and formidable defense.

Individual excellence shines through with Jalen Johnson‘s outstanding performance, securing the 30th position in men’s free throw percentage. Johnson boasts an impressive 88.9 percent accuracy from the free-throw line, showcasing his proficiency in capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

The Georgia Southwestern men’s basketball team continues to reach new heights, with impressive rankings in 3-point percentage defense, blocks per game, and Jalen Johnson‘s free throw accuracy standing as a testament to their defensive skill and determination on the court.