Joseph Jolly recognized as SGTC Student of Excellence Published 12:54 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently honored Joseph Jolly of Gordonsville, TN as the overall student of excellence for January. Jolly is a student in the Electrical Systems Technology program and was nominated by his instructor, Patrick Owen. Jolly previously won the Student of Excellence honor as an Industrial Systems Technology student, and he was recently hired as a maintenance Technician at SGTC.

“I had him for Industrial Systems,” Owen said. “Straight-A student. Always on time. Now I have him for Electrical Systems, and it’s the same thing: straight-A student; very enthusiastic; always on time. It’s an honor to have him as a student.”

Upon accepting the award, Jolly said “I want to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Owen. It’s been a long, long journey, but I’m making it. I appreciate the opportunity the school has given me.”

Other students nominated for the honor were Christopher Davis of Americus, Air Conditioning Technology, nominated by Johnny Griffin; Alexander Edmondson of Pitts, Drafting Technology, nominated by Kristie Hudson; Quentin Edwards of Ellaville, Electronics Technology, nominated by Mike Collins; Ariel Hudson of Knoxville, Horticulture, nominated by Brandon Gross; Larson Newsome of Leesburg, Industrial Systems Technology, nominated by Patrick Owen; Robert Brown Jr. of Ellaville, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, nominated by Chad Brown; and Zackary Mincey of Buena Vista, Welding and Joining Technology, nominated by Ted Eschmann.

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Jolly was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments. Additionally, his name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.