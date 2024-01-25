Lady Hurricanes Shine in National Rankings Published 3:15 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS — In an impressive display of dominance, the Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team continues to shine, achieving notable rankings in NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball. The Lady Hurricanes have clinched the Top 25 in the following categories:

#2 Rebound Margin (+12.5)

#4 Bench Points Per Game (+38.7)

#4 Scoring Margin (+22.9)

#5 Field Goal Percentage (47.4%)

#12 Field Goal Percentage Defense (+34.6)

#12 Scoring Offense (+77.7)

#13 Scoring Defense (+54.9)

#18 Winning Percentage (+85.7)

Highlighting their remarkable success, junior guard, Jashanti Simmons, has emerged as a standout player. Simmons is currently ranked 10th in field goal percentage, boasting an impressive 58.8 percent. Her accuracy in shooting has been a valuable asset, contributing to the team’s overall offensive efficiency and adding another layer of strength to their gameplay.

In addition to Simmon’s outstanding performance, junior forward, Leah Johnson, has also made a significant impact on the team’s success by securing the No. 8 ranking in offensive rebounds per game with an impressive average of 4.3. Johnson’s exceptional ability to grab offensive rebounds has been a driving force for the team’s success, providing crucial second-chance scoring opportunities and showcasing her dominance under the basket.

GSW women’s basketball continues to elevate their game and set new benchmarks in NCAA Division II. The team is geared up for their upcoming games, determined to further cement their standing and showcase their exceptional talent on a national stage.