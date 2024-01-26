Area Beat Report January 25, 2024
Published 1:25 pm Friday, January 26, 2024
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barker, Marlea Bateman (In Jail), 27, Criminal Trespass/Prpobation Violation
- Gailey, Melissa Lynn (In Jail), 44, Simple Assault
- Green, Deon Antwan (Bonded Out), 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Probation Violation
- Guyton, Na’Ziyah Shalere (In Jail), 17, Affray (Fighting)/Disrupting Public School
- Jones, Khalisha Jamiah (In Jail), 17, Terroristic threats and Acts/Affray (Fighting)/Disrupting public school
- Tookes, Maurice Antonio (In Jail), 47, Failure to Appear
- Torres, Ilani Karina (In Jail), 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation
- Waters, Joshua James (In Jail), 36, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Criminal Trespass/Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/25
- 107 W Robin Hill Dr. at 2:42 a.m., Alarm activation
- GA State Route 49 at Peacock Alley at 5:38 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Bumphead Rd. at Wohlwender Rd. at 7:33 a.m., Warning for Speeding
- 1996 GA Hwy 30 West at 7:58 a.m., Unsecured Door
- 2424 GA Hwy 30 West at Friendship Baptist Church at 8:07 a.m., Unsecured Door
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 11:52 a.m., Affray (Fighting)/Disrupting Public School/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 326 Waymon St. at 1:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 18 at 2:15 p.m., Traffic Stop/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 118 at Sneed Rd. at 4:56 p.m., Welfare Check
- 194 Railroad St. at 8:18 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 323 Parkers Crossing Rd. at 11:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
1/26
- GA Hwy 30 and GA Hwy 153 at 5:37 a.m., Welfare Check