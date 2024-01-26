Area Beat Report January 25, 2024

Published 1:25 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barker, Marlea Bateman (In Jail), 27, Criminal Trespass/Prpobation Violation
  • Gailey, Melissa Lynn (In Jail), 44, Simple Assault
  • Green, Deon Antwan (Bonded Out), 23, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation/Probation Violation
  • Guyton, Na’Ziyah Shalere (In Jail), 17, Affray (Fighting)/Disrupting Public School
  • Jones, Khalisha Jamiah (In Jail), 17, Terroristic threats and Acts/Affray (Fighting)/Disrupting public school
  • Tookes, Maurice Antonio (In Jail), 47, Failure to Appear
  • Torres, Ilani Karina (In Jail), 25, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation
  • Waters, Joshua James (In Jail), 36, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Criminal Trespass/Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/25

  • 107 W Robin Hill Dr. at 2:42 a.m., Alarm activation
  • GA State Route 49 at Peacock Alley at 5:38 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Bumphead Rd. at Wohlwender Rd. at 7:33 a.m., Warning for Speeding
  • 1996 GA Hwy 30 West at 7:58 a.m., Unsecured Door
  • 2424 GA Hwy 30 West at Friendship Baptist Church at 8:07 a.m., Unsecured Door
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 11:52 a.m., Affray (Fighting)/Disrupting Public School/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 326 Waymon St. at 1:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 18 at 2:15 p.m., Traffic Stop/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation
  • Hwy 118 at Sneed Rd. at 4:56 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 194 Railroad St. at 8:18 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 323 Parkers Crossing Rd. at 11:34 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

1/26

  • GA Hwy 30 and GA Hwy 153 at 5:37 a.m., Welfare Check

 

 

 

More Local news

Area Beat Report January 24, 2024

Area Beat Report January 23, 2024

Area Beat Report January 22, 2024

Area Beat Report January 19 through 22, 2024

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage