GSW Baseball Team picked to win Peach Belt Conference Published 1:59 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team will open its 2024 season as the favorite to win the Peach Belt Conference according to the league’s preseason coaches poll released this morning. It’s the first time in program history the Hurricanes have been on top of the preseason poll.

GSW, the defending Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament champions, finished 2023 with a record of 34-19 overall and 22-8 in the PBC. The Hurricanes made their first NCAA Tournament appearance last spring and return 24 players from that squad, highlighted by all-region starting pitchers Nick McCollum and Rijnaldo Euson. In addition, GSW returns its first Gold Glove recipient, first baseman Paul Hegeman, and all-conference selections Jake Blinstrub and Miles Hartsfield.

The Hurricanes open their 2024 campaign with a six-game home stand, starting Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. against Emory & Henry College.