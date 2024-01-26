GSW Baseball Team picked to win Peach Belt Conference

Published 1:59 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

The 2024 Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team has been picked to win the Peach Belt Conference. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

 

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team will open its 2024 season as the favorite to win the Peach Belt Conference according to the league’s preseason coaches poll released this morning. It’s the first time in program history the Hurricanes have been on top of the preseason poll.

GSW, the defending Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament champions, finished 2023 with a record of 34-19 overall and 22-8 in the PBC. The Hurricanes made their first NCAA Tournament appearance last spring and return 24 players from that squad, highlighted by all-region starting pitchers Nick McCollum and Rijnaldo Euson. In addition, GSW returns its first Gold Glove recipient, first baseman Paul Hegeman, and all-conference selections Jake Blinstrub and Miles Hartsfield.

The Hurricanes open their 2024 campaign with a six-game home stand, starting Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. against Emory & Henry College.

 2024 Peach Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll
       
Rank   School (First-Place Votes) Pts
1   Georgia Southwestern (8) 80
2   Columbus State (1) 68
3   USC Aiken (1) 67
t4   Lander 51
t4   North Georgia 51
6   Georgia College & State University 47
7   Augusta 33
8   Flagler 27
9   USC Beaufort 16
10   Claflin 10

 

