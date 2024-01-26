Jets, Lady Jets split with East Georgia State College Published 1:38 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

SWAINSBORO, GA – South Georgia Technical College Jets head coach Chris Ballauer and his team were able to travel to Swainsboro and walk away with a 75 – 54 victory over former SGTC Jets head coach Travis Garrett and his East Georgia State College Bobcats recently.

The Lady Jets were not so fortunate, as they dropped a 91 – 71 decision to the East Georgia Lady Bobcats in the conference double-header. The loss put the Lady Jets in fourth place in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) with a 3 – 4 conference record. They are 10 – 9 overall. The Lady Jets are in fourth place behind East Georgia at 5 – 0, Central Georgia Tech at 5 – 1 and Albany Tech at 5 – 2.

The Jets’ victory allowed them to remain tied for third place in the GCAA with a 3 – 1 and 9 – 7 record. They are tied with Georgia Highlands. South Georgia State College is currently in first place with an unbeaten 5 – 0 record and Albany Tech is in second place, 4 – 1. Central Georgia Tech is fifth at 2 – 2.

The SGTC Jets jumped out to a 40 – 23 lead at the end of twenty minutes and then managed to hang on to that lead and increase it slightly to capture the 75 – 54 victory.

Sophomore 6’ 6” guard Deonte Williams from Sydney, Australia, was the top scorer for the Jets with 16 points. He also had four rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks on the night. Camarion Johnson, a freshman guard from Brunswick, and Kameron Foman, a freshman guard from Hartsville, SC, were the only other two Jets in double digits and they had 14 points each. Johnson also had two rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Foman was the leading rebounder with eight, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Mohand Ammad, a sophomore guard from France, produced nine points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Jets. Daryl Bod, Justin Evans, and Jaylen Woods all contributed five points each. Harley Ken came away with three points and then Israel Momodu and Noah Barnett closed out the scoring with two points each. Only one East Georgia player, TJ Lewis, was in double-digits. He had 13 points off the bench.

In the Lady Jets contest, East Georgia outscored SGTC in all four quarters to coast to the 91 – 71 victory. This was the second consecutive conference loss for the Lady Jets. East Georgia was up 13 – 11 at the end of the first quarter and expanded that lead to 39 – 33 by the half. The Lady Bobcats continued to outscore the Lady Jets in the third and fourth quarters, 26 – 21 and 26 – 17 to clinch the 20-point victory.

Sophomore guard Vera Gunaydin hit four of eight three-point attempts and four of four free throws to lead the Lady Jets in scoring with 22 points. Freshman guard Mio Sakano was the only other Lady Jet in double-digits with 15 points.

Greta Carollo and Maeva Fotsa both contributed eight point each. Maeva Fotsa also was the leading rebounder with 12. Enola Papin and Isabel Bueno both added seven points and then Destiny Bishop closed out the scoring with four points.

The Jets and the Lady Jets will be at home Saturday, January 27 in a conference double-header with Central Georgia Tech. The Lady Jets will open up at 1 p.m. and the Jets are scheduled to play at 3 p.m. The Lady Jets will also host Southern Crescent Tech in a conference game on Monday, January 29 at 5:30 p.m.