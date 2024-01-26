Willis & Rutledge named Preseason All-PBC Published 2:14 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior second baseman Zoe Willis and senior shortstop Lacey Rutledge have been named to the 10-player 2024 Preseason Peach Belt All-Conference softball team.

Willis is the two-time defending PBC Player of the Year and the reigning National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and D2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) National Player of the Year. Willis led NCAA Division II with 25 home runs last spring and tied for the PBC lead in slugging percentage. She posted a .447 batting average and 67 RBIs while being walked 40 times. In addition, Willis made 16 pitching starts and posted a 14-3 record with a 2.54 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings.

Rutledge was an All-PBC Second Team selection last spring after hitting .323 with nine doubles, three home runs and 38 RBIs. She tied for third in the league with four triples.

The 2024 GSW softball season begins Feb. 4 in Daytona Beach, FL with games against Embry-Riddle and Florida Tech.