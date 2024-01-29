Dr. C. Pam Fields hired as South Georgia Technical College Tutor Published 3:25 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College has hired Dr. C. Pam Fields of Americus, a retired educator with over 30 years of experience, as a part-time tutor on the Americus campus, announced Dr. John Watford. This is a grant funded position and she will be assisting students with Math, English, and Reading as well as other subjects.

She is located in the SGTC Life Lab in Hicks Hall inside the SGTC Library. She has already planned a Math Mania Workshop for SGTC students on Friday, February 2, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. All SGTC students are invited to take part in this free workshop.

Fields, Ed.D., retired from the Sumter County Schools as the Director of Professional Learning, Assessment, Federal Programs, and Tribunal Hearing Officer in 2023. She also worked as an Assistant Principal and as an Academic Coach/Lead Teacher in the Sumter County Schools.

She earned her Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, an Ed.S. in Elementary Education and an M.Ed. in Elementary Education and Educational Leadership from Troy University in Phenix City, AL. She also obtained a B.S. in Middle Grades Education from Fort Valley State University.

She has professional licenses and affiliations with the Georgia System Test Coordinator Advisory Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Chaplain – Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. (Americus Alumnae Chapter, Americus) the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), Board member of New Horizons Habitat for Humanity, Georgia Professional Teaching Certificate and former secretary of the Boys and Girls Club of America.

For more information at tutoring or to contact Dr. Fields, call 229-931-2434 or email at: pam.fields@southgatch.edu.