Jets and Lady Jets sweep Central Georgia Tech in conference matchups Published 6:47 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Su Ann Bird

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Jets and Lady Jets swept the Central Georgia Technical College Titans and Lady Titans in Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference match-ups over the weekend. The Jets won 79 – 66 and are now tied for 3rd place in the GCAA. The Lady Jets won 63 – 55 and are currently 4th in the conference.

The Lady Jets had lost to Central Georgia Tech twice this season in Macon. They lost 74 – 59 in their opening contest and then 67 – 65 before coming back Saturday and securing the 63 – 55 victory.

“It was good to get back on the winning track,” said SGTC Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach Jason Carpenter, whose team had dropped back-to-back conference losses to East Georgia and Central Georgia Tech last week.

East Georgia’s Lady Bobcats are currently in first place in the conference with a 6 – 0 record. Albany Tech is in second with a 5 – 2 performance and Central is in third at 5 – 2 and 8 – 10.

Saturday, the Lady Jets jumped out to an 18 – 7 lead over Central Georgia Tech in the first quarter and then expanded that lead in the second quarter to pull ahead 30 – 17 at the half. Central Georgia Tech came out strong in the third quarter and outscored the Lady Jets 19 – 12 to cut that lead to 42 – 36 at the end of 30 minutes of play. The Lady Jets hung on in the fourth quarter and wound up with an impressive 63 – 56 victory.

Four Lady Jets scored in double-digits with freshman guard Mio Sakano leading the way with 15 points. Sophomores Isabel de Souza Bueno and Maeva Fotsa were close behind with 14 points each. Fotsa had a double-double night with her 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Vera Gunaydin was the other Lady Jet in double-digits with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Jets were Mari Favero and Greta Carollo with three points each, Enola Papin had two points and Maria Diaz tossed in one point on the night.

Following the exciting win by the Lady Jets, the Jets came out and improved to 4 – 1 and 10 – 7 with the 79 – 66 victory over the Central Georgia Tech Titans.

The Jets were up by as many as 21 points early in the first half (26 – 5) and were up 49 – 30 by half-time. SGTC increased the lead to 23 points (60 – 37) before the Titans rallied to cut the deficit to 79 – 66 by the final buzzer.

Freshman guard Camarion Johnson from Brunswick was the top scorer for the Jets with 22 points. He was two of three from the three-point line and two of three from the foul line. He also knocked down seven other shots from the field. Sophomore guard Deonte Williams was the only other Jet in double-figures with 14 points. He was six of seven from the field and two of six from the foul line.

Sophomore forward Ryan Djoussa tossed in nine points on the night and Justin Evans scored seven points. Kameron Foman, Harley Kent, and Mohand Ammad each accounted for five points, followed by Vaughn Prosser and Jaylen Woods who added four points each. Israel Momodu and Daryl Bod closed out the scoring with two points each.

The Lady Jets will host Southern Crescent Technical College in a conference match-up tonight (Monday) at 5:30 p.m. in the Hangar. Both the Jets and the Lady Jets will be on the road for the next two weeks. The two teams will travel to Andrew College on January 31st for a double header beginning at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. They two teams will travel to Georgia Highlands on February 3rd for 5:30 and 7:30 matchups and then to Southern Crescent Technical College on February 7th. The men travel to South Georgia State College on February 10 for a 7 p.m. game and then the two will play a double-header in Albany on February 14th.

The Lady Jets will return home to have Albany Tech at 5:30 p.m. on February 19th and Georgia Highlands on February 21st. The men and the women both play at home on February 24th at 3 and 5:30 p.m. They will host Southern Crescent Technical College.