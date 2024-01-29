Lady Wildcats drop two over the weekend

Published 6:13 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

By Ken Gustafson

Schley County guard Emma Walker scored eight points in the Wildcats’ loss at Macon County and scored six points in the loss to Taylor County. ATR Archive

From Staff reports

 

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats basketball team (SCHS) dropped two straight games over the weekend. They lost at Macon County on Friday by the score of 49-31 and then fell at home to Taylor County by the score of 55-39.

In their loss at Macon County, both Lily Walker and Emma Walker each had eight points to lead the Lady Wildcats.

On Saturday, SCHS hosted the number one team in Division 2 Region 6; the Taylor County Lady Vikings. Even though they lost the contest 55-39, SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore was extremely proud of his team’s effort.

“I’m really proud of our fight against the #1 team in our region,” Moore said. “The final score doesn’t reflect the game at all. We were only down five points with less than three minutes to play in the game and had possession of the ball.”

Jamesen Hollomon led SCHS in scoring with 18 points and Payton Goodin had nine. Both Emma Walker and Lily Walker each scored six points for the Lady Wildcats.

