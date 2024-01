Sumter Cycling to host monthly ride this Saturday Published 12:46 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

AMERICUS – Cyclists are invited to take part in Sumter Cycling’s monthly Saturday ride this Saturday, February 3.

Cyclists can choose between two rides: a 22-mile and a nine-mile ride. The rides will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the La Esquina Cubana restaurant, which is located at 1602 E. Forsyth St. in Americus.

After the rides are over, riders can enjoy a delicious lunch at La Esquina Cubana.